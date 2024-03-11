A talented teen singer gets redemption on Monday's episode of The Voice!

In a sneak peek at the latest Blind Auditions, 16-year-old Serenity Arce takes the stage with an impressive performance of Sam Fischer's "This City" that earns chair turns from coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay -- though Dan + Shay find themselves blocked by John!

Before the coaches can begin making their pitches, John notices that Serenity looks familiar.

"I was here for season 21 when I was 14," she shares.

"I'm so proud of you for coming back here," John praises. "All of us have had people tell us no, and we have had to come back and say, no, we're gonna try again. And that's how we are where we are."

Chance tells Serenity her performance was "amazing," praising her talent and register. "It really makes me excited to see the range of songs that you do... Whoever you go with, I think you're gonna win."

"Being a country act, I've been in the business a long, long time, and I feel like I could steer you in a way to enhance the qualities that you already have," Reba offers.

Watch the full audition below and tune in on Monday to see which team Serenity joins!

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go. But it's been an amazing experience."

Chance the Rapper makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: