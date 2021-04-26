The Voice coaches are making their final cuts to their teams before the season 20 live shows -- but one Team Kelly singer might be a cut above already!

Kelly Clarkson paired up her two country boys -- Kenzie Wheeler and Avery Roberson -- for one of the last Knockout Rounds of the season on Monday's show, and it was an epic showdown that would have been right at home in any country bar.

The singers, who were both four-chair turns during the Blind Auditions, have very different styles, and it showed in their song selection. Avery kept to his singer-songwriter vibes with a lovely, spare performance of Chris Young's heartbreaking ballad, "Tomorrow." But Kenzie brought the house down, taking the stage for a rollicking performance of Luke Combs' "Beer Never Broke My Heart" that had all four coaches clapping along.

When it came time to offer comments, Blake Shelton was already out of his seat, dying to get a closer look at Kenzie's already-legendary mullet. "You're probably gonna win this show," he told the 22-year-old Florida native. "That haircut's gonna be trending, and I wanna be in on it!"

"[Kenzie's] the real deal, and we can joke about the hairdo and all that, but you're a talented S.O.B.," he continued. "What a shame it is, that Kelly blocked me and I didn't get a chance [to coach you]."

"Don't talk about it! I feel kinda bad about it now," Kelly teased.

All the coaches also had praise for Avery as well -- with Nick Jonas saying he brought the "emotional texture" to his performance -- but Kenzie was the clear winner of this Knockout.

"You're captivating," Kelly praised, before sending him on to the live shows. "You have a natural gift onstage, drawing people in...Kenzie is everything I want in a country artist."

In addition to their coaches, the season 20 performers had extra input during the Knockout Rounds from this season's Mega Mentor: Snoop Dogg! ET spoke with Snoop ahead of his epic reveal, and the legendary rapper shared how excited he was to help coach the up-and-coming singers and impart his own wisdom and experience to the hopeful stars. But, while he had his own thoughts on each of the coaches, Snoop wasn't playing favorites!

"It's hard to say which team that I like working with the best, because there's so much talent inside of each team," he marveled. "Each team has some unique singers and some unique artists that could possibly make it past the show. I know only one person's gonna win, but it seems like there's about six or seven record deals up in here."

See more in the video below. The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

