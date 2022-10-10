'The Voice': Camila Cabello Blushes When a Contestant Says He's Performing for Her
The Voice': Camila Cabello Has Awkward Reaction After Shawn Mend…
Madonna Tongue Kisses Friends During 64th Birthday Celebration i…
Tom Brady Is ‘Extremely Hurt’ and Hopes to Reconcile With Gisele…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Christine's Kids React to Their Separat…
Jimmy Kimmel Shares Update on His Son Billy Amid Ongoing Health …
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
Kyle Richards Dishes on ‘RHOBH’ Reunion and Explains Why Jamie L…
Michael J. Fox Talks Reuniting With ‘Back to the Future’ Co-Star…
NeNe Leakes on New BF and Doing Reality TV Again for 'College Hi…
Kelly Ripa Gets Real About 'Live!,’ Working With Regis and Her M…
Queen Elizabeth's Dog Trainer Says Corgis Are 'Perceptive' and A…
Greyson Chance Calls Ellen DeGeneres an ‘Insanely Manipulative P…
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell
'Ticket to Paradise' Official Trailer
Madonna Appears to Come Out as Gay in New Video
'90 Day Fiance': Elizabeth Cries While Confronting Her Family at…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals How Much She Weighs After 'Toxic' Re…
'90 Day Fiancé’: Michael Breaks Down in Tears After Angela Attac…
In her first season on The Voice, new coach Camila Cabello has already seen one contestant take the stage to sing a song by her ex, Shawn Mendes, but on Monday's final night of the season 22 Blind Auditions, the rookie got a song that was just for her!
22-year-old Jaeden Luke took the stage during the final moments of the Blinds with a rendition of Bread's "Make It With You" that had Camila and fellow coach Gwen Stefani swooning -- but unfortunately, they couldn't press their buttons for the singer because their teams were full!
Blake Shelton and John Legend pled their cases with the talented Washington native, but he made it clear that he would definitely have been Team Camila if given the opportunity.
"Gwen should steal you first, but if she doesn't, I'll save you, baby," Camila told Jaeden.
"Thanks for saying baby," he replied. "I might have been singing it for you."
"Oh my god!" Camila said, blushing. "Wow, Jaeden! Jaeden, you're making my whole day! You're so cute and talented, and I like your style."
"He is swiping right right now," Blake teased, later turning the conversation back to what matters most: "One thing we haven't talked about is that badass mullet that you have brought out on the stage just now."
Ultimately, Jaeden did go with Team Mullet -- er, Team Blake -- but maybe he'll have a chance to work with Camila in future rounds! Watch his full audition below:
When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.
"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice' Season 22 Team Rosters: Watch All the Blind Auditions
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani and Celeb Advisor Sean Paul Preview the Battle Rounds (Exclusive)
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Wonders Why She Can't Sit Next to Blake Shelton