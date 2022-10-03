'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Wonders Why She Can't Sit Next to Blake Shelton
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Wonders Why She Can't Sit Next to Husb…
‘Bachelorette’: Gabby Windey Addresses Fiancé Erich’s Texts With…
Family of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Calls Netflix Series 'Retraumati…
Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Absence From Senior Roya…
Megan Hilty's Sister, Brother-in-Law and Their Child Killed in P…
Kelly Osbourne Confirms She'll Appear on Her Parents' Reality Sh…
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Divorcing After 14 Years of Marriage
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and More…
Prince Harry and Meghan Release New Portraits After Senior Royal…
Paris Hilton's Best Moments Over the Years
Tia Mowry on Sister Tamera and How They Manage Living Far Apart …
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Joke They're Proud '…
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Go to War Against Ea…
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90: Remembering the Coal Miner's Daughter
Kanye West and Candace Owens Shock Social Media With 'White Live…
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She's Not as Close With Kim an…
The Voice coaches panel got a bit of a shake-up this season, and Gwen Stefani has some questions. Namely, about why she can't sit next to her husband, Blake Shelton!
"How come they never put me and Blake next to each other?" Gwen wondered between performances during Monday's Blind Auditions. For season 22, John Legend was moved to Kelly Clarkson's former seat on the end of the panel, while new coach Camila Cabello found herself in the "married couple sandwich" between Blake and Gwen.
"Too much trouble," Camila said with a laugh. "No making out on The Voice!"
John, who has coached alongside the couple for a few seasons now, agreed. "You guys can't resist each other," he teased. "Keep your hands to yourself!"
Later, during another break, Camila quizzed the pair -- who officially tied the knot in July 2021 -- on the secret to their success.
"I can't believe you guys have been together for seven years," she marveled. "What's the key?"
"I don't know if there's a secret," Blake admitted.
"There isn't," Gwen agreed. "We just are best friends."
Again, John had to agree. "My observation of them is that they genuinely, really like each other," he shared.
However, that fondness doesn't mean anyone's getting a pass when it comes to facing off in season 22. "Married or not, we're in a competition and I am back to win it again," Gwen later told the cameras.
When ET spoke with The Voice coaches ahead of season 22, Gwen admitted that, despite the competition, she was having a great time being back on set with her hubby. "It's just pretty fun," she admitted, referencing one of the pair's duets as she added, "Like, 'Happy Anywhere,' you know what I'm saying?"
But while Blake claimed that he's "more competitive" and strategic with Gwen back, John joked that having his wife on set is the country star's "kryptonite."
"She takes the edge off him just a little bit," he explained. "She is his weakness."
As for Blake, he was playing it cool, and praising the "unbelievable" level of talent that singers always bring to The Voice.
"The reason there is four coaches on The Voice is because it takes three people to go against me," he teased.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Reveals Her 'Dream' Duet With Blake Shelton
'The Voice': Camila Cabello Gets 'Awkward' After a Shawn Mendes Song
'The Voice's Most Successful Alum: Morgan Wallen, RaeLynn & More