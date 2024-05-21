'The Voice' Crowns Season 25 Winner -- Find Out Who Won!

The Voice has crowned its season 25 winner!

Following a show-stopping, star-studded, two-night finale event, the Top 5 finalists -- Karen Waldrup, Josh Sanders, Nathan Chester, Asher HaVon and Bryan Olesen -- were ready to hear the results of America's voting, as were the season 25 coaches Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay.

And the winner is... Asher HaVon!

The powerful vocalist surprised some when he joined Team Reba after earning a three-chair turn for his Blind Audition performance of Adele's "Set Fire to the Rain." However, he's been a team standout since, winning both his Battle -- with "We Don't Need Another Hero" by Tina Turner -- and Knockout -- with a show-stopping performance of Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart."

He busted out another epic performance in the Playoffs, lending his vocal power to "Titanum" by David Guetta and Sia before showing his versatility in the live shows, with Boyz II Men's seductive "I'll Make Love to You" and the Beyoncé breakup ballad "Irreplaceable."

Asher showed off even more of his range in the first night of the finale taking on two iconic divas with Donna Summer's "Last Dance" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Asher and Reba kept it old school with their finale performance, taking the stage with a rendition of Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald's "On My Own."

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of part one of the finale on Monday night, and Reba shared how excited she was for the star-studded finale, which also featured performances from The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Long, Thomas Rhett, and season 24 winner Gina Miles.

"So many great entertainers hitting the building," she marveled. "Not only the artists who have been competing all this time for The Voice trophy but our guest stars. I'm so thrilled!"

