Monday marked the first night of Battle Rounds on season 21 of The Voice -- and the coaches are already eager to make some big moves!

In Team Kelly's first battle of the night, sibling trio Girl Named Tom, and country singer Kinsey Rose teamed up to cover Eagles' arrangement of "Seven Bridges Road."

The four-part harmonies had the coaches stunned and Kelly Clarkson celebrating. "I'm so proud that you're on my team," she raved to the group. "It's such a special thing for me."

John Legend called the performance "inspiring and beautiful," noting, "This is the kind of thing people pay lots of money to experience." John added that he felt more "musically connected" with Girl Named Tom, but named Kinsey as the best soloist of the four.

"You four need to be singing together all the time," Blake Shelton raved. "They pay me to pick people, but I don't care. I'll take a pay cut, I'm not gonna say. It's too good."

To Kinsey, Blake added that, "In terms of winning this show, you're definitely somebody I would think about if I was Kelly, because you have so much character in your voice."

Ariana Grande, however, admitted that she was leaning "slightly, in the direction of Girl Named Tom."

However, the decision was Kelly's alone to make. "This whole thing is about strategy sometimes, so we're just getting in there!" she exclaimed when faced with the difficult decision of which artist or group to keep on her team. "I'm so nervous."

"There's gonna be some stealing!" John warned, and he was right! After Kelly picked Girl Named Tom to continue on to the Knockout Rounds, she also hit her save button to try and keep Kinsey Rose. However, Blake and John also made a move to steal!

As Kinsey weighed her options, Ariana made a last-minute decision, hitting her button to make it a three-way steal along with Kelly's save, a first in the history of The Voice!

"I had to get in there!" she told her fellow coaches.

"Now this is good television!" John exclaimed.

Ultimately, Kinsey chose to stay where she was on Team Kelly, noting, "Kelly saved me twice."

"I'm really happy," her coach raved. "All the steals in the world couldn't keep her from my grasp."

As the Battle Rounds continue, check out ET's complete roundup of the season 21 team rosters to follow along with your favorites.

Blake Shelton Reacts to Rumors Ariana Grande Is Replacing Him on 'The Voice' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Blake Shelton Reacts to Rumors Ariana Grande Is Replacing Him on 'The Voice'

Ahead of season 21, John, Kelly and Blake placed a target on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh during their preseason press conference. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below.

‘The Voice’: Watch Ariana Grande Drop the Mic on Blake Shelton This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice's Battle Round Sneak Peek Has Ariana Grande in Tears

'The Voice' Season 21 Team Rosters: Watch All of the Blind Auditions!

'The Voice': 4-Chair Turn Aaron Hines Makes a Surprising Choice!

Related Gallery