The Voice season 21 live shows continued on Monday with some show-stopping performances, including from Team Kelly's Girl Named Tom!
The sibling trio from Ohio took the stage in all white for their Top 13 performance, showcasing their harmonies on a gorgeous rendition of Kansas' "Dust in the Wind." It's Dedication Week, and Girl Named Tom sent their performance out to their grandmother, Jean, who is suffering from developing dementia, but was quite the singer in her day, even competing with her twin sister on a singing competition of her own.
The performance had coach Kelly Clarkson on her feet and praising the siblings' ethereal sound. "You're so gifted, all of you," she raved. "Not just one of you, every single one of you is so gifted as an individual artist."
"That was magical, that was stunning," John Legend agreed, marveling at the group's growth. "I've been a fan of yours since the very beginning, and I think that was the best performance so far."
"I don't know if a trio has ever made it this far, but I could see them winning the show," Kelly added. "They're incredible."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 21 in the video below.
