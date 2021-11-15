The Voice's season 21 live shows are officially here -- and it's time to vote for your favorite!

On Monday, each of the top 13 singers will take the stage for a brand new performance, in the hopes of winning America's vote and moving on to next week's lives and ultimately, the season 21 finals. Coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Ariana Grande are able to offer critiques during the live shows, but the final competitors will be determined by the viewers.

Fans can vote for their favorite artist, starting Monday night at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, by using The Voice's official app, or voting online at NBC.com/VoiceVote. (Voting is open until Tuesday at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET.) The top artists will be announced on Tuesday's live show and will continue on to next week's shows.

Team Kelly has the season 21 advantage at the moment, with one extra singer after Hailey Mia was the winner of season 21's first Instant Save last week!

Check out all of the Top 13 live performances below, and vote for your favorite on The Voice app, or online at NBC.com/VoiceVote.

TEAM BLAKE

Paris Winningham

Wendy Moten

Lana Scott

TEAM KELLY

Jeremy Rosado

Girl Named Tom

Gymani

Hailey Mia

TEAM LEGEND

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Shadale

TEAM ARIANA

Jim and Sasha Allen

Holly Forbes

Ryleigh Plank

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

