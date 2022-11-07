Gwen Stefani could not hold back her tears during Monday's final knockout round on The Voice! While she welled up after her own contestants hit the stage, it was while watching her husband Blake Shelton's team perform that Gwen really got emotional.

16-year-old Brayden Lape's performance of "Mercy" by Brett Young spoke to Gwen as a mother, with the fellow coach calling Lape "so sweet" and a "natural" following his moving rendition of the country song.

"Oh my God," Gwen yelled out to Blake following Lape's performance.

"I need a tissue," she said before addressing the teen. "He's just so sweet."

"Brayden, there’s something so understated about what you do and it’s just so natural," the No Doubt frontwoman said after wiping away her tears. "I just want to say, as a mom, that I think you’re really good."

Lape, the youngest of the three young singers on Team Blake chosen to go head-to-head for a spot in the Live shows, went up against Austin Montgomery, who performed George Straight’s "You Look So Good In Love" and Eva Ullmann who sang Ariana Grande’s "Dangerous Woman."

Gwen wasn't the only one to praise Lape, with the 16-year-old singer getting love from coach Camila Cabello as well as Blake, who called his performance "spot on."

"Brayden, I think I’m in love with you," Camila gushed after his performance. "I love that song. I think your tone is so beautiful. There’s, like, an emotional innocence about it. I know, like, every girl is falling in love with you right now."

"Brayden, you chose a song that there was nowhere to hide in. That’s scary. You get in a zone and it’s so good and I don’t think you sounded better," Blake added. "Everything was spot on."

It didn't take long for Blake to decide who the winner was, with The Cowboy sending Lape all the way through to the Live shows and teasing that the teen could help him earn another trophy to place on his mantle.

"I had to pick Brayden. Brayden is only 16 years old and he’s already so good. He’s got an incredible tone," Blake said after announcing a winner. "Every time he gets on this stage, he’s taken huge steps. So, I think once we get into the Lives, I think he could be holding the trophy at the end."

Next up on The Voice, are the Live shows which kick off Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Wonders Why She Can't Sit Next to Husband Blake Shelton



