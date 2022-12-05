'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's Reaction to Bryce Leatherwood's Performance
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Over Blake Shelton's 'V…
T.J. Holmes Involved in Years-Long Affair With ‘GMA’ Producer Pr…
T.J. Holmes Once Defended Marriage as Something 'Everyone Should…
Jenna Ortega Wants ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 to Be 'Darker' (Exclusiv…
Ashton Kutcher’s Twin Brother Admits Jealousy of Actor’s Success…
Prince Harry Says Royal Family Planted Stories About Meghan Mark…
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off ‘Good Morning A…
'Sister Wives': Kody’s Son Gabriel Cries After Dad Forgets His B…
‘One Tree Hill’ Actress Bevin Prince’s Husband William Friend De…
EXCLUSIVE: Gabourey Sidibe on Her Weight-Loss Surgery: 'The Only…
Kirstie Alley Says New Diversity Rules for Best Picture Oscar Ar…
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Relationship Talk During 'GMA' …
'Sister Wives': Robyn Cries Over Fear She Won't See Kids Again A…
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly on 'Hope' for Beth to Be Happy in Se…
'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's 'Secret' Romance Revealed…
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson Reveals Whether He’d Do a Sequel …
Bryce Leatherwood has been a favorite of his coach, Blake Shelton, all throughout this season of The Voice, but Monday's semifinals performance may have his best yet!
The country singer took the stage alongside his fellow Top 8 performers, and showed off his impressive and faithful rendition of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" that got his coach on his feet and had Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, tearing up over his emotional reaction.
"It really moved me to see Blake get up and get so excited," Gwen raved. "You're so authentic and classical and old school and everything you want to see in a country artist... You have this crazy sort of star quality and stage presence, and I think America can see that."
Blake agreed, calling his shot, Babe Ruth-style, and pointing Bryce towards next week's season 22 finale, as Gwen brushed away tears.
"You just engaged the army of country music fans that watch this show," Blake raved. "That is the performance and you're the kind of guy they want to represent them on this show."
When ET caught up with the coaches ahead of season 22, John admitted that "everybody's got really good team members" this season, making for some "tough" competition. However, he and Gwen -- returning to the show for the first time since she and Blake tied the knot -- agreed that they're working hard to make sure "The Cowboy" doesn't get to add another trophy to his mantel.
"Blake's losing this season," Gwen teased, with John agreeing, "He's going to lose."
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and John Legend to Perform on 'The Voice'
'The Voice' Top 8 Revealed: Bodie, Justin Aaron, Brayden Lape and More
'The Voice': What Happened to Kique on the Top 10 Live Shows?