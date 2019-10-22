The Battle Rounds are getting The Voice coaches all up in their feels!

The team showdowns continued on Tuesday's all-new episode, and while the coaches were all faced with tough decisions, it was Gwen Stefani's final team battle of the night that brought everyone in the room to tears.

Teammates Jessie Lawrence and Rose Short were already getting emotional when they met with Gwen and her team mentor will.i.am earlier in the week, where the pair got candid about their insecurities and what the opportunity to be a part of the singing competition means to them. But they settled in to show off their talents, blowing the coaches away on battle night with their rendition of The Weeknd's "I Can't Feel My Face."

Prior to the face-off, Gwen admitted that she was "freaking out" over having to make a decision between the two, with Blake Shelton confirming that his girlfriend had been agonizing over the battle for "days now."

"[Gwen] has talked a lot about the two of you and this pairing," he told the pair after their show-stopping duet.

"She really did rave about the two of you together," John Legend confirmed.

Ultimately, Gwen made the "heart-wrenching decision" to keep Rose on her team, telling the former corrections officer, "You have something that's special and you need to own it. And it's not just your voice, it's you."

As for Jessie, the No Doubt frontwoman agonized over letting him go, and used her one save to keep him on her team moving forward.

"I was the only one who turned for you because I heard something that was raw and cool in your voice, and it makes me feel so good to hear everybody recognize that in you," she told the singer. "You did not, for one second, give up on yourself."

The heartfelt moment was thrown for a bit of a loop, as Blake pressed his steal button, but even though the country star seemed to be facing off against his lady love -- as host Carson Daly joked, "Blake wants to sleep alone tonight!" -- it turned out he only wanted to make the audience and his fellow coaches even more emotional.

"I'm not gonna make a pitch to you, because that's the coach for you," he told Jessie, "but I wanted to show you how much respect I have for you, and how much you deserve to be on this show."

Ultimately, Jessie chose to stay with "the queen," as Gwen told him she couldn't wait to "show him off to America." What a roller coaster!

Last week, Blake opened up to ET about how he and his girlfriend deal with going head-to-head on the competition show.

"At the end of the day... it's no different than if Gwen and I were playing cards," he insisted. "She wants to win and I want to win, and that's what they pay us to do on this show, is to try to win."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. See more about how Blake and Gwen are balancing their relationship with their competitive streak in the video below.

