Huntley is The Voice season 24's "Mr Consistant," according to his coach, Niall Horan.

The rocker and single dad took the stage during Monday's live semifinals, attempting to earn himself a place in the Top 5 and next week's finale.

"I have no doubt in my mind that Huntley should be in the finale," Niall said of Huntley ahead of his performance of "Way Down We Go" by KALEO, which left the coaches on their feet with impressed applause.

"I really feel like I'm seeing you as an artist," John Legend praised, noting that he sensed Huntley's artistic identity in every part of the performance. "You're such a flawless vocalist, you execute everything perfectly."

His coach agreed, with Niall noting that the fans selected the perfect song.

"That is the world you live in now, for me," he added. "You smashed it yet again."

ET spoke with the coaches on the red carpet ahead of the season's first live show, and all of them marveled at the range of talent they've seen on the show this year.

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board -- all of our teams are pretty insane," Niall raved. "The voices that I have this year are just like, some of the best singers I've ever heard."

John agreed, saying, "The depth of the talent this season is better than I've ever seen it on this show since I've been here."

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," he continued. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"I have some amazing singers, and I think it's just gonna come down to at this point people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well," Gwen shared. "It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order."

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

