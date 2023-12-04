Huntley got by with a little help from his incredible voice on The Voice's Top 12 live show on Monday.

The singer and single dad dedicated the performance to his mom, who brought the singer to tears with a special note in his guitar case during his rehearsal of Joe Cocker's "With A Little Help From My Friends." But he put the emotion to good use -- delivering a rocking performance that coach Niall Horan raved was "in a different league."

"You did unbelievable there," he praised. "I'm so proud of you dude."

"I just feel like you're already a pro," John Legend agreed. "Your'e just so great at what you do...You just nail it."

ET spoke with the coaches on the red carpet ahead of the season's first live show, and all of them marveled at the range of talent they've seen on the show this year.

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board -- all of our teams are pretty insane," Niall raved. "The voices that I have this year are just like, some of the best singers I've ever heard."

John agreed, saying, "The depth of the talent this season is better than I've ever seen it on this show since I've been here."

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," he continued. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"I have some amazing singers, and I think it's just gonna come down to at this point people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well," Gwen shared. "It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order."

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

