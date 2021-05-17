Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan returned to The Voice on Monday for a performance with former coach Blake Shelton!

The deep-voiced troubadour, who made it to the season 19 finals last December with fellow Team Blake artist Jim Ranger, returned to the singing competition stage during Monday's live Top 9 performance show to perform his new single, "Grow Up."

With Blake providing background vocals and supporting guitar, Ian showcased his signature bass vocals on the track, a nostalgic ode to "living it up, no matter what age you are."

Ian wowed Blake and his fellow coaches every time he took the stage in season 19, showing off his unique voice on songs like Jamey Johnson's "In Color" and Willie Nelson's "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys."

"Your voice is so majestic and larger than life," Blake praised his team member following his memorable finale performances. "It gives you the naturally ability that people really listen to what you're saying, because they want to hear your voice."

"I don't know if Ian is from the past or from the future," he added. "I can't think of where he belongs, there's never been anyone that sounds anything like him. Even though you're new, it's iconic sounding. It's truly amazing, man."

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 20 in the video below.

