The Voice has two Hawaiian singers in season 25's competition, so it's only right that they teamed up in the Battle Rounds for an iconic duet!

Kamalei Kawa'a and Gabriel Goes took the stage during Monday's Battles to pay tribute to their home state with a performance of an iconic anthem from the islands: Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's "Over the Rainbow."

Kamalei is native Hawaiian, while Gabriel was born and raised in the state by Brazilian parents. However, they both expressed their love for their home in their powerful duet, which had the season 25 coaches -- Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay -- singing their praises about how the two blended their totally different styles into a memorable performance.

"You guys are totally opposite," Reba marveled. "Kamalei is serene, know where I am. And then [Gabriel is just], 'Ah, I'm here! And I'm gonna have a good time!'"

"The energy you guys brought is amazing," Shay praised. "The song selection was awesome. You just brought good vibes. You represented Hawai'i very well."

John told Chance he was leaning towards Kamalei, praising his "graceful" voice, though he also congratulated Gabriel for the energy and personality he brings to his performances.

Ultimately, while Chance praised Gabriel for "rising to every occasion," he chose Kamalei as the winner of the Battle, sending him on to the Knockout Rounds.

"It was really tough choosing between them," Chance admitted. "But I think Kamalei was a little more committed to the lyrics and had a stronger grasp of the song... I think he's got a lot more left to show."

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business, but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go, but it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

