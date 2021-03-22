When Kelly Clarkson got sick during season 20 of The Voice, she knew just who to turn to!

On Monday's episode, previewing the start of next week's Battle Rounds, the celebrity substitute was revealed to be none other than....Kelsea Ballerini!

"Just pretend I'm Kelly," the country star says in a promo for the upcoming shows, proving that she's got Kelly's spark when it comes to landing steals and taking shots at fellow coach Blake Shelton: "Hey Blake, have I ever told you that you look like my dad?"

"Thank you so much @KelseaBallerini for sitting in for me while I was feeling under the weather!" Kelly shared on Twitter on Monday. "I know my team is in great hands with you!! Y'all aren't going to want to miss this!! The battles start next week on @NBCTheVoice! #TeamKelly #TheVoice."

"When @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work," Kelsea shared on her own Twitter. Thank you @johnlegend, @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton for making me feel like part of the @NBCTheVoice family."

I’m forever #teamkelly...see y’all at the battle rounds! 🤍 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 23, 2021

Kelsea has plenty of experience with the singing competition show. She served as a fifth coach for singers on season 15's "Comeback Stage" segment and was Team Kelly's celebrity mentor during season 16.

'The Voice' Coach Kelly Clarkson on How Her Divorce Will Possibly Inspire Music on a New Album This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart 'The Voice' Coach Kelly Clarkson on How Her Divorce Will Possibly Inspire Music on a New Album

As The Voice kicked off its 20th season earlier this year, celebrating 10 years on the air, ET sat down with the coaches, who all noted that there's still something thrilling about the show's "captivating" blind audition process that fans love to watch.

"It's all about the talent and not the aesthetic, right off the bat," Kelly explained. "It's a really interesting thing to just hear something and be moved by it and turn around and go, 'What?!'"

In fact, the performer and talk show host shared that the Blinds for season 20 "were my favorite Blinds to shoot. Like, it was so much fun. I literally kept coming home, thinking on my drive home, 'I can't believe I get paid to just go and hang out and it's really fun.'" "We're so fortunate we get to do what we love to do and we're so fortunate that we have art as such as an outlet for us creatively and emotionally," John said, also sharing his gratitude for the crew that makes their production a possibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's not just a job, because we actually enjoy doing it. It's fun to be around our coworkers and we get to make music with people who have dreams and are inspired and that's exciting."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from the season in the video below!

‘The Voice’: John Legend and Kelly Clarkson on If Their Kids Will Pursue Music Careers (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Fondly Remembers Adam Levine

'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson Uses Gwen Stefani to Try and Steal a Singer From Blake Shelton

Related Gallery