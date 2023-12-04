Mara Justine took the stage on the first live shows of The Voice season 24 -- and blew the coaches away!

The talented singer took the stage with a cover of "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims that coach Niall Horan called "by far your best performance of the season."

"I'm so proud to watch your growth," he raved. "The confidence you've gained by getting to the lives has been unbelievable."

ET spoke with the coaches on the red carpet ahead of the season's first live show, and all of them marveled at the range of talent they've seen on the show this year.

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board -- all of our teams are pretty insane," Niall raved. "The voices that I have this year are just like, some of the best singers I've ever heard."

John Legend agreed, saying, "The depth of the talent this season is better than I've ever seen it on this show since I've been here."

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," he continued. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"I have some amazing singers, and I think it's just gonna come down to at this point people start to fall in love with not just the voice, but the person as well," Gwen shared. "It's ridiculous this season. I know we say that every season and it always feels like that, but this one has a particularly tall order."

"I really couldn't tell you [who might win]," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.

