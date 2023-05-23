'The Voice' Crowns Season 23 Winner -- Find Out Who Won!
The Voice has crowned its season 23 winner!
Following an emotional final results show -- and plenty of fanfare over Blake Shelton's final season -- the NBC singing competition announced its newest champion: Team Niall's Gina Miles!
Host Carson Daly shared that Gina won the title in the smallest margin of victory in Voice history -- beating out Team Blake's Grace West and denying the Cowboy a record-extending tenth victory.
ET spoke with Blake ahead of last week's live semifinal show, where he opened up about making the decision to leave the competition after 23 seasons and a record-setting nine wins.
"I'm excited. I'm in a good place about this, you know? I don't have any regrets about it," he shared. "I'm definitely going to miss it at times, but it's time."
Ahead of Monday's finale performances, Blake shared what he's looking forward to most about his newfound free time -- which mostly involves plans to relax with his wife, Gwen Stefani, her three sons and the rest of his family.
"I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life," he shared, "and not say, 'Let me check,' or just flat-out no."
The Voice will return this fall for season 24.
