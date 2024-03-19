The first team-up on Tuesday's Battle Rounds on season 25 of The Voice featured an impressive teen trio!

Dan + Shay might be first-time coaches this season, but they knew what they were doing in teaming up 19-year-old Frank Garcia with 17-year-old twins Justin and Jeremy Garcia. The threesome performed stunning harmonies on their rendition of Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" that had all the coaches -- including Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper -- on their feet applauding by the end.

"Beautiful job, guys!" John praised. "Justin and Jeremy, you guys are just like, so synced with each other. And Frank, your voice, so gorgeous."

"To have so much talent on stage under the age of 20 is mind-boggling," Reba agreed.

Their coaches praised Justin and Jeremy for "stepping up" with the performance, while celebrating Frank's "raw talent," however, the tough decision came when it was time to name the winner.

Thankfully, it was a happy ending for all. While Dan + Shay chose Frank to move on to the Knockout Rounds, Justin and Jeremy were quickly stolen by Reba, who loved their family harmonies and had fought for them from the start.

"When we were doing the Blind Auditions, I wanted you guys so bad," she noted, explaining her decision. "I love your harmonies, I love that you're brothers. It sounds so good, I wanna work with you so bad."

ET spoke with the season 25 coaches ahead of the premiere, where they shared what it's been like to welcome The Voice's first-ever coaching duo to the competition.

"They give great notes. They're really good," Reba praised. "They're knowledgeable about the business, but they also have a lot of heart and that's what they're going for."

Dan + Shay say they've been fans of the show for years -- they served as mentors for Blake Shelton's team back in season 20 and even stepped in to guest coach Niall Horan's team last season -- but getting to serve as full-time coaches for the first time has been a whole new experience.

"It's changed everything for us," Shay admitted. "I just really enjoy the process of getting to work with these artists, and you really, you get attached. It becomes heartbreaking when you have to let people go, but it's been an amazing experience."

Chance makes his return this season for the first time since his season 23 Voice debut, where he joined Blake, Niall and Kelly Clarkson. He told ET that it's especially exciting to be back with a whole new roster of coaching talent.

"I've always just admired John and he's helped me in so many different ways," he reflected. "To be working with him and then to be around Reba, and Dan + Shay, and with this amazing crew... I do miss Blake, but it's just cool to be back in the building."

Despite the good vibes, however, the coaches are still plenty competitive. With Niall stepping away this season after winning back-to-back titles, the Voice trophy is up for grabs -- and there's a better-than-average chance it could go to a first-time champion, as only John has won the competition before.

"It's getting heated out there for sure," Shay revealed.

"That's why we're here," Reba agreed.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. PT/ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. PT/ET on NBC -- and streams next day on Peacock.

