The season finale of The Walking Dead finally aired on Sunday night, nearly six months after it was supposed to debut on April 12. Season 10 episode 16, titled "A Certain Doom," was postponed as post-production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The episode featured the long-awaited final battle between our good guys and Beta's (Ryan Hurst) horde. Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) worked together to put an end to the Whisperers' No. 2, while Carole (Melissa McBride) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) work together to lead the Whisperers over the cliff.

Beatrice (Briana Venskus) lost her life in chaos, but that loss was lessened by the return of another character -- Maggie (Lauren Cohan). The character, who unceremoniously left TWD in season 9, returned just in time to save Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

Maggie was then reunited with Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Gracie (Anabelle Holloway), and everyone emerged from the big battle pretty much unscathed. The biggest unanswered question, of course, is what's in store for Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and their crew when they find themselves surrounded by mysterious armored soldiers (who look like TWD's answer to storm troopers).

Here's how fans felt about the episode:

That was an excellent death for Beta #twd beta remembers alpha in his death pic.twitter.com/sC8Oz0qoJx — Helena Ortiz-Krablin (@ortizkrablin) October 5, 2020

Omg they look like storm troopers. They're Probably related to Elizabeth from the CRM. #twd Eugene and his yelling. #TheWalkingDeadWorldBeyond — Helena Ortiz-Krablin (@ortizkrablin) October 5, 2020

Carol is breaking my heart a million times this episode. The waiver in her faith and fear that she'd pushed Daryl away forever, with the relief that he's not going anywhere - not without her - is palpable. #TheWalkingDead — DawnGlen (@DawnGlen2) October 5, 2020

Can we take a moment to appreciate how incredible Season 10 of #TheWalkingDead was? 👏 pic.twitter.com/8O9tbRRaBA — Ethan | #TWD Returns TONIGHT (@EthanCorby) October 5, 2020

If "A Certain Doom" wasn't quite enough drama, there's more on the way. Showrunner Angela Kang revealed during TWD's Comic-Con@Home panel in July that season 10 will be extended following the finale with six extra episodes, which are being eyed for early 2021.

"We're working on those now and we'll have more to share soon," Kang teased, confirming that these six bonus episodes are being seen as "an extension beyond the finale."

Season 11 -- TWD's last -- will consist of 24 episodes and run through 2022. Amid the franchise's many series, a spinoff led by Daryl and Carol has been greenlit and will launch in 2023.

See more in the video below.

