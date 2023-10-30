Pete Sampras disclosed that his wife, actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. The 52-year-old retired tennis star shared the news with an official statement released via the ATP Tour, revealing the couple's challenging journey over the past year.

"As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family, and I have decided to share what's been going on," he began the statement, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer," he continued. "Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy, and continues with targeted maintenance therapy."

Sampras, a 14-time Grand Slam champion, opened up about the emotional toll the experience has taken on their family, highlighting the unwavering support of their sons Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18.

KMazur/WireImage

"It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself, and each other has been amazing," he said.

Praising his wife of 23 years for her remarkable strength and resilience, Sampras noted, "Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring."

He concluded his statement by reaching out to the public for support and prayers during Bridgette's recovery, stating, "I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I am humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey."

Fellow tennis star Andy Murray sent his well-wishes, commenting on the post, "All the best to your wife and your family, Pete.”

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Bridgette, 50, is known for her roles in films including The Wedding Planner, Billy Madison, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Her acting credits also include parts in popular TV shows including Frasier, Saved by the Bell, and CSI: Miami. She was also crowned Miss Teen USA in 1990.

Sampras, regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, famously secured seven Wimbledon titles, five U.S. Open championships, and two Australian Opens during his illustrious career. His powerful serve earned him the nickname "Pistol Pete." In 2007, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, with Bridgette and their two sons by his side at the induction ceremony.

The couple wed in 2000 after nine months of dating.

RELATED CONTENT: