Something new is coming from The Weeknd.

The Grammy-winning singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, announced the release date and dropped a teaser tailer for his brand-new immersive music special, The Weekend x DAWN FM Experience.

Premiering Feb. 26 exclusively on Prime Video, the mesmerizing visual will help usher fans into the singer's new era, just weeks after the release of his critically acclaimed album, Dawn FM.

In the clip, The Weeknd -- in makeup to have him look like a much older version of himself -- was seen wandering in the late night through the city streets before stumbling upon a warehouse playing his music. Bewildered and dare we say, blinded by the light, he collapses, and the screen goes black, revealing the experience's Feb. 26 premiere date.

"I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done. Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club," The Weeknd said in a release for the project.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, called the Dawn FM experience a "masterful display," adding that Amazon Studios is proud to work with both The Weeknd and XO Records on the project.



"Dawn FM is a masterful display of The Weeknd’s artistic vision and creative genius. We are so proud to work with Abel and XO Records to collaborate across Amazon and share this stunning, brilliant, and immersive visual experience with our global customers,” Salke said. "With The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can present their most ambitious projects without limits or bounds."



The Weeknd, La Mar C. Taylor, and Micah Bickham, who also directed the special, all had a hand in creating The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience, with XO Records and Contrast Films serving as producers and La Mar C. Taylor, Jordy Wax and Ed Walker acting as executive producers on the project.

Music from The Weeknd x The Dawn FM Experience will be available for fans to stream as an eight-track live EP exclusively on Amazon Music, and on Feb. 25 -- one day before the Dawn FM Experience premieres -- an exclusive merchandise capsule celebrating the special will also be available in the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop and in the Amazon Music app.

The Weeknd's latest theatrical performance event comes a little over a month after Dawn FM's release, in which the 32-year-old musician hosted a livestreamed, unique "sonic experience," dubbed 103.5 Dawn FM, to mark the release of his fifth studio album.

The event streamed on the Amazon Music channel Twitch and in the Amazon Music app, and gave fans in the intimate, cheering crowd, the chance to hear the album the way The Weeknd intended.

As the audience danced to the new tunes -- all while wearing futuristic clear plastic face masks -- the bizarrely wizened The Weeknd, danced and grooved from the booth. In the vein of the Dawn FM title, the performance included radio-like commercial breaks complete with faux-ads for the fictitious 103.5 Dawn FM station.

Dawn FM is The Weeknd's first major release following massive success of 2020’s After Hours, which featured hits "Save Your Tears," "Heartless" and "Blinding Lights."

