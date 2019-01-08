Desperate to see The West Wing get another lease on life? You’re not alone!



Veteran actor Richard Schiff, who played the brilliant-yet-mercurial Toby Ziegler on the acclaimed show went on Popcorn Talk Network’s I Could Never Be where he hinted that talks are underway to possibly revive the program. However, the way he imagines it, the concept would not resemble the original show.



“I’ve pitched it to [creator] Aaron [Sorkin]. He loved it,” he explained. “I don’t think it should be in the White House. I think that’s overcooked. My image of a show in the White House now is something like House of Cards, which is more apropos for the current administration — and Veep.”



“You know, you combine Veep and House of Cards and you got, you got this administration,” he continued. “It’s a great idea. Aaron, I’m sure will take some of it, none of it or all of it, if it ever happens.”

He added that, if the show happens, it “might go with a new administration, in which case, you know, some of us might show up as consultants…it makes no sense, maybe one or two of us to be in the White House.”

The West Wing, which aired from 1999 to 2006, is widely regarded as one of the best television shows of all time. It followed President Jed Bartlet and his sprawling staff as they traverse crises, campaigns and interpersonal relationships.

During its run, the show racked up 26 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globes, seven SAG awards and many more.

Get more breaking TV news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Carrie Underwood to Perform Elvis Presley Songs in TV Tribute -- See What They're Singing

Lindsay Lohan Admits New MTV Show Is Inspired By 'Vanderpump Rules' (Exclusive)

9 Fun Moments You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globes

Related Gallery