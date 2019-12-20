Netflix's new fantasy series, The Witcher, is not looking to follow in Game of Thrones' footsteps.

The show, based on the book series of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a solitary monster hunter, as he, a powerful sorceress (Anya Chalotra), and a young princess (Freya Allan), learn to navigate their increasingly volatile world together.

While fans are eager to find a new Thrones after the HBO show's series finale earlier this year, Cavill told ET's Lauren Zima that there's a lot of differences between GoT and The Witcher.

"I think comparisons are always going to be made and it's fun. It's fine when they're two ends of a spectrum in a fantasy genre. But that's like saying someone's going to be the next Tom Cruise. No one's going to be the next Tom Cruise," he said at the show's recent Los Angeles press day.

"Yes, I fought him [in Mission: Impossible -- Fallout], but even I, who fought him, isn't going to be the next Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise is Tom Cruise and he exists as Tom Cruise," Cavill continued. "The Witcher is never going to be Game of Thrones. It's going to be something else completely different. It exists within that fantasy genre, yes, but it must exist by itself, otherwise it'll always be ...a disappointment."

Allan, meanwhile, called the comparisons flattering. "That's obviously a very successful show. It's got a lot of people who are very invested in it and you know it'd be great if we can have that same kind of thing."

As Cavill pointed out, The Witcher is already coming to screen with its own fanbase.

"If I did [feel pressure], it's coming from myself. I'm one of his fans. I am one of them, 100 percent rabidly enthusiastic about doing the right thing for the show," he shared. "I've been a fan of fantasy genre since I was a boy and big fan of the games, a huge fan of the books as well. So for me, I am in the same boat as [the fans], like, no prisoners."

"Of course going into it you think, 'Oh, there's people who are already very attached to a certain creation in their mind of this character. But as actors, we just have to go in and do our absolute best to portray the roles and that's kind of all we can do and hope that people like what we've done," Allan added. "I think that's the best way to look at it."

The cast completely transformed into character -- with Cavill's appearance even surprising his castmates.

"The hair went through an evolution, it really did," he revealed. "Where we landed with makeup and wig and costume, by the end of it was absolutely perfect and I was so impressed with what everyone put in."

"It's not just got all the brilliant fantastical elements to this genre, but it's got a lot of heart," Chalotra shared of why fans should tune in. "We're following the lives of three orphans and really strong relationships."

"I hope people can relate to those themes as well as all the exciting things like the monsters and the magic," she added. "It's got everything."

The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix.

