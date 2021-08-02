Shopping

There Are Some Great Deals on Sam Edelman Sandals Hiding on Amazon

By Kyley Warren
If you're in the market for trendy, transitional sandals for summer and beyond, look no further than the Sam Edelman brand to shop top designer shoes -- with styles favored by stars like Jessica Alba, Whitney Port and more.

Now, shoppers can browse under-the-radar deals on sandals from the celeb-loved brand through Amazon's Overstock Outlet. With its "premium brands" section, you can score on discounted styles from the designer -- but only for a limited time.

With unmissable deals on everything from the Briar Flat Sandal to the Marjorie Heeled Sandal, kick off August on the right foot and shop beloved sandal styles from Sam Edelman on Amazon now. Need more fashion inspiration? Check out ET Style's top picks for other celeb-loved fashion staples.

The Sam Edelman Women's Briar Flat Sandal is a favorite among consumers and celebrities alike. The shoe -- which features a synthetic sole and is made of 100% leather -- is available in five colors. Plus, the white style was recently sported by actress and style icon, Jessica Alba.
$84 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
The Women's Marjorie Heeled Sandal from Sam Edelman features a man-made leather sole that's elevated by stylish, braided straps. The shoe -- which Whitney Port recently rocked in a blue hue -- is now 30% off at Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
$98 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)

