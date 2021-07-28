The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is now live after an intense sale preview and it's full of amazing deals on everything from in-demand activewear to cozy favorites beloved by the stars.

If you're in the market for plush, lush and comfortable blankets, cardigans and more, look no further than Barefoot Dreams, the brand celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian go to for optimum comfort and maximum style. And a collection of loungewear items from the brand -- including the cardigan Larson wore while "cosplaying as [her] 70s doppelgänger" and the blanket Kardashian recently posed in during a glam session -- are currently a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items.

Celeb fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey -- who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric.

The Nordstrom sale is now officially open to the public and will run through Aug. 8, no need to be a Nordy Club Member, but you need to act soon as these deals will go fast!

Scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best Barefoot Dreams cardigans, blankets and more during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan Nordstrom CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan A soft and lightweight knit enriches the comfort of a long lounge cardi -- keeping you cozy around the house or out on errands. $70 (REGULARLY $116) Buy Now

