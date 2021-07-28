Shopping

Shop Amazing Deals on Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Cardigans and Blankets at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is now live after an intense sale preview and it's full of amazing deals on everything from in-demand activewear to cozy favorites beloved by the stars. 

If you're in the market for plush, lush and comfortable blankets, cardigans and more, look no further than Barefoot Dreams, the brand celebs like Hailey BieberBrie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian go to for optimum comfort and maximum style. And a collection of loungewear items from the brand -- including the cardigan Larson wore while "cosplaying as [her] 70s doppelgänger" and the blanket Kardashian recently posed in during a glam session  -- are currently a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items. 

Celeb fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey -- who has included items from the brand on her list of Favorite Things throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the super soft fabric. 

The Nordstrom sale is now officially open to the public and will run through Aug. 8, no need to be a Nordy Club Member, but you need to act soon as these deals will go fast!

Scroll down for ET Style's picks of the best Barefoot Dreams cardigans, blankets and more during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

Basket Stitch Square Pillow
Basket Stitch Square Pillow
Nordstrom
Basket Stitch Square Pillow
A tactile knit of dreamy, soft yarn makes this pillow luxuriously relaxing no matter where you put it.
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
Disney x Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Classic Disney Crew Socks
Disney x Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Classic Disney Crew Socks
Nordstrom
Disney x Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Classic Disney Crew Socks
This two-pack of cushy crew socks features the iconic Mickey head silhouette in cute and cozy neutrals that pair well with any outfit.  
$40
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Pet Bed
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Pet Bed
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Pet Bed
Barefoot Dreams come true for your pup, too. 
$99 (REGULARLY $168)
CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
A soft and lightweight knit enriches the comfort of a long lounge cardi -- keeping you cozy around the house or out on errands.
$70 (REGULARLY $116)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
In the Wild Throw Blanket.png
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Not a regular blanket or the Barefoot Dreams Cardigan everyone loves, Khloe Kardashian has been spotted toting this fabulous throw around. On the couch or on the bed, this blank adds comfort and character to anyone's home.
$120 (REGULARLY $180)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Your pup deserves the cozy comfort of her own Barefoot Dreams cardigan. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Round Leopard Print Pillow
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Round Leopard Print Pillow
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Round Leopard Print Pillow
Barefoot Dreams is a celeb-loved brand known for extra-soft blankets and sweaters, and this is a next-level pillow you don't want to sleep without.
$52 (REGULARLY $78)
CozyChic Drape Rib Cardigan
CozyChic Drape Rib Cardigan.png
Nordstrom
CozyChic Drape Rib Cardigan
An attached tie belt cinches you in at the waist to keep the cozy cloud wrapped around you all day long. 
$80 (REGULARLY $128)
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan
Add some luxe comfort to your fall wardrobe at a deep discount on the Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Waffle Cocoon Cardigan.
$89 (REGULARLY $178)
CozyChic Throw Blanket
CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
CozyChic Throw Blanket
Warmth in the form of gorgeous bedding comes in 14 colors. 
$98 (REGULARLY $147)
CozyChic Ligne Throw Blanket
CozyChic Ligne Throw Blanket.png
Nordstrom
CozyChic Ligne Throw Blanket
This reversible throw blanket is crafted with both a low-pile and high-pile fleece side. 
$98 (REGULARLY $147)

