Fashion

Thigh-High Snakeskin Boots You Can Shop Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ever since we saw Diane Keaton wearing thigh-high snakeskin boots with an oversized shirt, we've been scouring the internet to channel the star's fierce look. 

The 75-year-old actress was photographed on set of her new movie, Mack & Rita, in Palm Springs, and her in-character outfit had fans' jaws dropping -- even garnering comparisons to Ariana Grande. The style icon shared a fan-made meme on her Instagram page, which depicts Beyoncé and Jay-Z from their "Apeshit" music video, looking up at Keaton in the fashion-forward ensemble at the Louvre. 

Keaton is no stranger to fans freaking out over her fashion choices. The award-winning actress has been a style icon for decades for her signature oversized hats, menswear-inspired ensembles and unique sartorial combinations. 

Get a similar look to Keaton's by shopping snakeskin boots and oversized white shirts, below. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Unisa Jaydi Over The Knee Boot
Unisa Jaydi Over The Knee Boot
DSW
Unisa Jaydi Over The Knee Boot
This snakeskin print over-the-knee boot has a block heel and tie at the back. 
$48 AT DSW (REGULARLY $80)
Steve Madden Jacoby Thigh-High Over-The-Knee Boots
Steve Madden Jacoby Thigh-High Over-The-Knee Boots
Macy's
Steve Madden Jacoby Thigh-High Over-The-Knee Boots
These thigh-high boots are nearly identical to the pair Keaton wore. 
$25 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $109)
Ego x Molly Mae Invasion Over-the-Knee Boots in Snake
Ego x Molly Mae Invasion Over-the-Knee Boots in Snake
ASOS
Ego x Molly Mae Invasion Over-the-Knee Boots in Snake
This Ego pair is a statement maker. 
$72 AT ASOS
Mango Oversize Poplin Shirt
Mango Oversize Poplin Shirt
Mango
Mango Oversize Poplin Shirt
Use the promo code VIP30 to get 30% off everything on purchases over $180 at Mango. 
$50 AT MANGO
H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt
H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt
H&M
H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt
This classic oversized cotton shirt is on sale at H&M.
$14 AT H&M (REGULARLY $18)

