Thigh-High Snakeskin Boots You Can Shop Now
Ever since we saw Diane Keaton wearing thigh-high snakeskin boots with an oversized shirt, we've been scouring the internet to channel the star's fierce look.
The 75-year-old actress was photographed on set of her new movie, Mack & Rita, in Palm Springs, and her in-character outfit had fans' jaws dropping -- even garnering comparisons to Ariana Grande. The style icon shared a fan-made meme on her Instagram page, which depicts Beyoncé and Jay-Z from their "Apeshit" music video, looking up at Keaton in the fashion-forward ensemble at the Louvre.
Keaton is no stranger to fans freaking out over her fashion choices. The award-winning actress has been a style icon for decades for her signature oversized hats, menswear-inspired ensembles and unique sartorial combinations.
Get a similar look to Keaton's by shopping snakeskin boots and oversized white shirts, below.
