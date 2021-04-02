Thigh-High Snakeskin Boots You Can Shop Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ever since we saw Diane Keaton wearing thigh-high snakeskin boots with an oversized shirt, we've been scouring the internet to channel the star's fierce look.

The 75-year-old actress was photographed on set of her new movie, Mack & Rita, in Palm Springs, and her in-character outfit had fans' jaws dropping -- even garnering comparisons to Ariana Grande. The style icon shared a fan-made meme on her Instagram page, which depicts Beyoncé and Jay-Z from their "Apeshit" music video, looking up at Keaton in the fashion-forward ensemble at the Louvre.

Keaton is no stranger to fans freaking out over her fashion choices. The award-winning actress has been a style icon for decades for her signature oversized hats, menswear-inspired ensembles and unique sartorial combinations.

Get a similar look to Keaton's by shopping snakeskin boots and oversized white shirts, below.

GET THE LOOK:

Unisa Jaydi Over The Knee Boot DSW Unisa Jaydi Over The Knee Boot This snakeskin print over-the-knee boot has a block heel and tie at the back. $48 AT DSW (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Mango Oversize Poplin Shirt Mango Mango Oversize Poplin Shirt Use the promo code VIP30 to get 30% off everything on purchases over $180 at Mango. $50 AT MANGO Buy Now

H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt H&M H&M Oversized Cotton Shirt This classic oversized cotton shirt is on sale at H&M. $14 AT H&M (REGULARLY $18) Buy Now

