As one of the most coveted beauty tools on the market right now, Dyson Airwraps have become increasingly harder to come by. Which is exactly why when we discover a hair styling tool that mirrors the same bouncy, at-home blowout of an Airwrap and that's available for a fraction of the cost, we feel obliged to share all about it. Especially if it's on sale.

During SkinStore's Flash Sale, you can get 40% off the top-rated T3 Airebrush Duo — also known as the internet's favorite Dyson Airwrap dupe. Just use the code TOOL40 to unlock the limited-time discount.

T3 Airebrush Duo SkinStore T3 Airebrush Duo Achieve bouncy, blowout-style curls at home with the T3 Airebrush Duo — an interchangeable brush that comes complete with two attachments and 15 different heat and speed combinations that cater to every hair type and texture. $190 $114 WITH CODE TOOL40 Shop Now

The cult-favorite hair tool that shoppers love was used to create Zendaya’s 2022 Oscars look. Celebrity hairstylist, Antoinette Hill prepped the Spider-Man and Euphoria star with a soft updo. In her Instagram post from the Oscars evening, Hill explains that she used the T3 AireBrush Duo to dry Zendaya's hair "with the round brush attachment to create volume."

This T3 blow dry brush features two separate brush attachments — one which delivers on more voluminous locks, and another that aims to create a sleek and glossy hairstyle. The T3 Airebrush Duo also boasts a powerful IonFlow technology, which helps to produce more precise heat for "polished, frizz-free results," according to the retailer.

SkinStore's sale has more discounts on best-selling tools to achieve professional results at home. Shop the best deals on NuFace facial toning devices, FOREO facial brushes, and more while they're majorly on sale for 40% off.

Shop the SkinStore Sale

