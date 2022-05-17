Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Tuesday's penultimate episode of This Is Us.

This Is Us aired the series' penultimate episode on Tuesday, and it proved to be one of the most emotional, most tear-jerking episodes to date, focusing on the final hours in the life of family matriarch Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

Titled "The Train," the powerful episode was filled with painful goodbyes, heartfelt parting words, and some beautiful, surreal imagery. As Rebecca was on her death bed, a young version of Rebecca, decked out in a a glamorous red gown, appeared on an ethereal train, filled with some of the important people who'd already died in her past.

While Randall, Kevin and Kate all said their tear-filled goodbyes to their mother, Rebecca's quasi-dream-self was guided by figures from her past until she was finally ready to let go and was reunited with her late husband and one true love, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia).

Needless to say, fans had some strong reactions to the emotional and stunning send-off -- including Moore herself, who bid farewell to fans with a snapshot from the set the of the train, alongside her on-screen husband, and a powerful quote from the episode.

"If something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening”… and with that, one last car. The caboose.🚂❤️ #ThisIsUs" she wrote.

“If something makes you sad when it ends, it must have been pretty wonderful when it was happening”… and with that, one last car. The caboose.🚂❤️ #ThisIsUspic.twitter.com/5PbewsauTb — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) May 18, 2022

Tonight we say goodbye to ma and next week we say goodbye to #ThisIsUs. Damn…😭 pic.twitter.com/KQ2jSPFdWa — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) May 17, 2022

#ThisIsUs has penned the best transition of life on television. So beautifully done. — DemiGodWonder (@DemiGodWonder) May 18, 2022

“Everything ends. Everything dies. If you step back and look at the whole picture- if you’re brave enough to allow yourself the gift of a wide perspective…If you do that, you’ll see that the end is not sad. It’s just the start of the next & critically beautiful thing.” #ThisIsUs — Jasmine Knowles (@_jasmineknowles) May 18, 2022

Beth Pearson: “I’ve got him the rest of the way mama” 😫😭😭😭 #ThisIsUs — Noelle (@NoelleBombshell) May 18, 2022

“step back and look at the bigger picture”. the doctor felt horrible when jack died because he left him to help the kid (marcus). but if he hadn’t gone to marcus, marcus would’ve died and wouldn’t have grown up to cure alzheimer’s



god this show.#ThisIsUs#ThisIsUsFinalChapter — this is alex (@poemsformyson) May 18, 2022

Omg that end 💔😍😍💔💔💔💔 but si beautiful too. And she’s reunited with Jack #ThisIsUs#ThisIsUsFinalChapter — 𝓁.♡~Missing Not Me (@gordis82rosada) May 18, 2022

#ThisIsUs#ThisIsUsFinalChapter



You tell him HEY



And JACK — Rosemary Me (@RosemaryMe8) May 18, 2022

It was perfect & everything I hoped it would be…and more. Simply brilliant. Thank you #ThisIsUs — Amy Goldman (@amylgoldman321) May 18, 2022

My Dad died 13 years ago. I just relived saying goodbye 😭 #ThisIsUsFinalChapter#ThisIsUs — Staci (@StaciUC) May 18, 2022

#ThisIsUs always makes me emo-cry. 😭😭😭 — Shekeela Jones (@ShekeelaJones) May 18, 2022

I REALLY hope I'm on a TRAIN like that when it's my TIME to GO😭💙 #ThisIsUs@NBCThisisUs — JunBug (@DaTruJBUG) May 18, 2022

I’m going to need the next day to myself thankyouverymuch #thisisushttps://t.co/eswpcq0nUs — Susie Erjavec Parker (@susie_parker) May 18, 2022

The finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

