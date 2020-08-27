'This Is Us' Season 5 Gets Two-Hour November Premiere

As broadcast networks rejigger their fall schedules amid the pandemic, NBC has laid out a programming plan for the next several months, which includes a delayed roll-out for the majority of its scripted favorites. Many of its returning dramas -- This Is Us and the OneChicago franchise among them -- will instead premiere in November following Election Day.

This Is Us will return for season 5 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with a two-hour premiere, even though the family drama has yet to resume production. The upcoming season will incorporate the coronavirus into its storyline, creator Dan Fogelman revealed on Twitter earlier this month: "We've decided to attack things head on."

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will premiere their respective seasons on Wednesday, Nov. 11 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The week continues with the season 22 premiere of Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, Nov. 12, and caps off with the season 8 launch of The Blacklist on Friday, Nov. 13.

Additionally, The Voice will premiere its new season with returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with a two-night launch on Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20. NBC announced Stefani's return in June.

Superstore, which is expected to wrap up outgoing star America Ferrera's arc in the season 6 premiere, has been set for a Thursday, Oct. 22 return.

Returning series set for 2021 returns include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. New series debuting next year include Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Mr. Mayor, That’s My Jam, Small Fortune, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are and Young Rock.

Below is NBC's fall schedule.

SEPTEMBER

“Transplant” (Tuesday, 9/1, 10-11 p.m.)

“American Ninja Warrior” (Monday, 9/7, 8-10 p.m.)

“NBC Sunday Night Football” (Thursday, 9/10 and Sunday, 9/13, 8:20 p.m.)

“Weakest Link” (Monday, 9/28, 10-11 p.m.)

“Dateline NBC” (Friday, 9/25, 10-11 p.m.)

OCTOBER

“Connecting …” (Thursday, 10/1, 8:30-9 p.m.)

“Ellen’s Game of Games” (Tuesday, 10/6, 8-10 p.m., then shifting to 9-10 p.m. on 10/13)

“The Voice” (Monday, 10/19, 8-10 p.m., Tuesday, 10/20, 8-10 p.m. then switches to 8-9 p.m. on 10/27)

“Superstore” (Thursday, 10/22, 8-8:30 p.m.)

NOVEMBER

“This Is Us” (Tuesday, 11/10, 9-11 p.m.; returns to 9-10 p.m. on 11/17)

“Chicago Med” (Wednesday, 11/11, 8-9 p.m.)

“Chicago Fire” (Wednesday, 11/11, 9-10 p.m.)

“Chicago P.D.” (Wednesday, 11/11, 10-11 p.m.)

“Law & Order: SVU” (Thursday, 11/12, 9-10 p.m.)

“The Blacklist” (Friday, 11/13, 8-9 p.m.)

