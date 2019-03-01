'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz to Pay a Visit to 'Superstore'

It's a This Is Us-Superstore crossover... sort of!

Chrissy Metz will be paying a visit to Cloud 9 for an upcoming episode in the current fourth season, ET has learned.

Metz, who plays one of the Big Three siblings, Kate Pearson, on This Is Us, will switch hats and portray a tough-as-nails human resources representative, Luanne, who pays a visit to the St. Louis big-box store.

But why would Amy, Jonah and company need a talking to by HR? Apparently, Metz's character is sent to the store to investigate a flurry of embarrassing public tweets. Sounds like someone's in a heap of trouble!

Metz's Superstore episode will air in May.

Last November, Metz spoke with ET about exploring Kate's pregnancy on This Is Us.

"What's interesting is there are a lot of plus-size women who have perfect pregnancies and perfect children, and there's not a glitch or any sort of issues to overcome," Metz said at the time. "While she may be dealing with some things or adverse reactions about being plus-size, that's not always the case. In Kate's particular case, overall mentally, emotionally and physically, she wants to be in a good state because it's a pregnancy that was difficult to come by."

"You can look at it from both sides. She'll be diligent in making sure that everything's right, but also just because you're plus-size doesn't mean you're going to have a difficult pregnancy. There are these ideas of what it's supposed to look like and how much you should weigh and these stipulations put upon you," she added. "In Kate's case, it's very, very important to her. Her baby is her priority and she'll definitely make sure of that."

Superstore returns Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Superstore' Sneak Peek: Jonah Has a Major Freak-Out After Seeing His Parents (Exclusive)

'Superstore' First Look: Meet Jonah's Parents (Exclusive)

'Superstore' Creator, Ben Feldman Break Down Amy & Jonah's 'Scandalous' New Secret (Exclusive)

'Superstore': Ben Feldman Promises Answers to Amy & Jonah's Racy Hookup in Season 4 Premiere (Exclusive)