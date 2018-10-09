'Superstore' First Look: Meet Jonah's Parents (Exclusive)

Jonah Simms is getting a mom and dad!

Superstore will introduce Jonah's parents in the NBC workplace comedy's current fourth season, ET exclusively reveals.

Fred Melamed (A Serious Man, In a World...) will play Jonah's father, Richard, while Meagen Fay (Grace and Frankie, La La Land) will portray his mother, Marilyn. They will appear in the seventh episode, titled "New Initiative," which is slated to air in mid-November.

ET exclusively debuts the first photos of Melamed and Fay, alongside Superstore stars America Ferrera and Ben Feldman, in the Cloud 9 store. See the gang all together in the pics below.

"We’re going to meet his parents and we’re going to find out more about him and what really is going on in his life, or what his family believed to have been going on in his life and what his whole situation was when they show up in episode [seven]," Feldman told ET. "I’m really excited. I’ve wanted family for Jonah for a long time."

Added creator Justin Spitzer: "We’ll have a big episode when they come into the store and we’ll get to see his family’s reaction working there."

Feldman also expressed optimism that Jonah's sometimes mentioned-never seen brothers would eventually drop by at some point down the line, sharing a storyline idea he's positive won't ever come to fruition.

"I want the brothers to come in too. I was talking to a friend of mine, Darren Criss, a long time ago. He was like, 'You have multiple brothers on the show. The greatest thing would be if your brothers all hated each other and the only person that they talked to was you, and so you never saw more than one brother in a room with you and then I just played all the brothers,'" Feldman shared, chuckling at the thought. "I would love that. That would, of course, never happen."

While it took three seasons for Superstore to bring in members of Jonah's family, the show introduced Amy's parents -- Ron and Connie, played by Ugly Betty's Tony Plana and Marlene Forte, respectively-- in the second season.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

