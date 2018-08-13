Attention Cloud 9 shoppers, you're in for a real treat!

Superstore doesn't return for another 53 days (yup, we counted!), but that doesn't mean we can't get an early peek into what awaits when it is back in early October.

To kick off your week on the perfect note, ET exclusively debuts the very first look at the new poster for the comedy's upcoming fourth season, featuring our favorite Cloud 9 employees in all their quirky glory. Set against a bright blue backdrop, Amy (America Ferrera), Jonah (Ben Feldman) and company are caught in action -- and we have to say, each character's respective facial expression and pose sum them up perfectly.

Check out ET's exclusive posters below to see for yourself.

NBC

NBC

There are going to be a lot of questions when Superstore kicks off its new season. After dancing around the will they-won't they romantic stalemate for the past three seasons, Amy and Jonah shocked everyone, impulsively having sex in the Cloud 9 photo room -- unknowingly to them, their racy sexual escapade was broadcast worldwide for all shoppers to see. Not to mention the fact that Amy's pregnant (incorporating Ferrera's real-life pregnancy; she gave birth to a boy in May).

"That’s an idea I’ve had for years that I always thought would be a funny incident to have happened to Jonah and Amy, or any of our two characters who had a romance at any point," creator Justin Spitzer told ET following the finale in May. "We hadn’t planned to do it now. It felt like something that would happen a little later, maybe after a couple got together. We wanted to do something big, something that felt like more than just a kiss because we’ve seen them kiss a few times now -- and something that would take people by surprise."

"It’s a very, very big move on this will they-won’t they that we’ve struggled to control the pace of and let the moves trickle out little by little," he added. "We had a big chunk of the season -- in the last third, there were two episodes in a row that really hit the Jonah and Amy hard, and this is a big move forward that could lead to any number of things. But it’s something that’s going to change their relationship."

Spitzer confirmed that Amy and Jonah will be forced "to deal with the ramifications of everyone knowing that they had sex" and that the "show will have to address it in some way," but cautioned that this big move doesn't necessarily mean that the pair will have a brighter future ahead as a potential couple.

"I don’t know where we’re going to come in next season, if they’re going to be together or if they’re not going to be together," Spitzer said. "I know things are going to be changed now and we’ll have to figure out what that means for them. But at the very least, it shows that this is not Amy going back to her old life. She’s not getting back together with Adam and back to the status quo. She has changed."

In addition to Ferrera and Feldman, Superstore stars Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos and Nichole Bloom.

Superstore returns Thursday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

