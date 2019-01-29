Mackenzie Hancsicsak wasn't afraid to turn Sunday's SAG Awards into a business opportunity.

The 10-year-old actress, who plays "young Kate" on This Is Us, made headlines after tweeting that she was selling Girl Scout cookies at the star-studded awards show, where she told ET she actually received quite a bit of orders.

"I asked my mom if we could sell cookies in the morning, and she said that we had to go get ready for the SAG Awards, and I said, 'Well, maybe I can bring some cookies to show all my cast and friends,'" she explained to ET's Melicia Johnson and Jason Carter via Skype on Tuesday. "During the commercials and everything, since we had three tables, I got to go around and go from table to table."

"I gave some to some of my cast and crew, and Chrissy [Metz] and Chris [Sullivan] and Eris [Baker] and Lyric [Ross]," Hancsicsak continued. "I think my favorite is probably the Thin Mint, but people like the S'mores or the Tagalongs or Trefoils, so they got a lot of those."

The actress and her This Is Us castmates ended up taking home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. But when she got to set on Tuesday, she only had one thing on her mind: selling more cookies!

"I sold them to the crew that we were with, and they were really sweet, and they liked that I was learning about goal-setting and decision-making and money management," she shared.

But the SAG Awards wasn't just about selling cookies. The actress couldn't help but gush about her meeting with Lady Gaga. "I don't know [if Gaga bought cookies]. She was just sitting with her cast. I just didn't want to interrupt her. But I got to talk to her and she was really sweet and really nice," Hancsicsak raved.

