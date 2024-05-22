It's been two years since the cast of This Is Us graced TV screens together, but the stars still come together to show up for one another in the sweetest ways.

On Tuesday, Niles Fitch shared that former co-stars Milo Ventimiglia and Hannah Zeile came out to support him as he graduated from the University of Southern California. The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a few photos from the celebration, including a picture of him dressed in his cap and gown with Ventimiglia and Zeile by his side.

Fitch played a teenage Randal Pearson alongside Zeile, who played teen Kate Pearson, and Ventimiglia, who portrayed the family patriarch, Jack Pearson, on the NBC series.

Zeile also shared a photo from the festivities to her Instagram Stories, in which the group all proudly beams into the camera as Ventimiglia holds Fitch's diploma behind his back.

"Congratulations @nilesfitch," Zeile captioned the post alongside a series of emojis that included a graduation cap, a bottle of champagne, two fingers crossed and a red heart.

The Pearson family also showed out in the comments section of Fitch's Instagram post, which featured a solo shot of the actor holding up his diploma.

"Dad, I did it," Fitch captioned the post. The actor's father, Frederick Fitch, was diagnosed with lupus enteritis when Niles was 12 years old. He died in 2014.

In the post's replies, the new graduate's former co-stars congratulated him on his recent accomplishment. "Go Niles! Unbelievable," Mandy Moore wrote, using the hashtag #proudfakemom as a reference to her role as the Pearson family matriarch, Rebecca.

Sterling K. Brown, who portrayed the adult version of Fitch's character, also cheered on his former castmate, writing, "My dude!!! Way to go young man!!!!"

Zeile also took her support to the comments, writing, "so proud of you!! Go Niles!!"

This Is Us ended its run on May 24, 2022, after six seasons and 106 episodes and became part of the pop-culture zeitgeist.

"Being a part of impactful arts, I think, is probably what has meant the most to me. Being part of a show that strikes conversation that hits all of our differences and makes them the same," Ventimiglia previously told ET of the impact This Is Us has had on him. "We all understand family -- the family we're born into, the family we create, our own personal successes and failures, supporting one another, trying to understand one another. It's meant a lot. And I think the most is the impact the arts can have on a community of human beings that are so wildly different but at the same time it’s all the same human experience that we go through. It’s just different shades."

The last episode of NBC's award-winning drama had the tall task of closing the loop on the TV family we had all come to adore, while celebrating Rebecca's life and looking ahead to the future. Simply titled "Us," the final hour was split among two periods of the Pearsons' lives -- a lazy weekend with Jack, Rebecca and a young Big Three and the day of Rebecca's memorial service.

"I always felt that that was the ending of the show. With all the talk of twists and turns and death and house fires and appliances that cause house fires, where the show really lived was just with a family," creator Dan Fogelman told a handful of reporters, including ET, of the series' last episodes. "I always felt that the boldest and most confident step and ending for the show would be pulling out one final magic trick in the end and then one big emotional, sad ending and death. And then allowing the final episode to be a simple reflection on family and time."

"And in some ways, that's the most challenging stuff. The most ambitious stuff and the most challenging stuff has always been the simple stuff, and that's the most rewarding. Even though there aren't a lot of bells and whistles in the final episode, it's probably the proudest I've ever been of an episode," he said in part.

Fogelman also explained why he wasn't interested in continuing the story any further -- at least for now.

"I'm pretty set on this being it. Outside of understandable questions about Audio the Dog, for the most part, we really answered the questions of the show," Fogelman told ET on a conference call with reporters back in May.

"My well is pretty dry right now and I think we wanted to end the show when we thought we were at our creative strong point before it got too tiring, too hard for us to come up with ways to keep it special and interesting. I feel this is the right endpoint," he acknowledged. "Who knows what change of heart or midlife crisis brings but I feel like we've put these stories to bed now. Certainly for quite a bit of them."

