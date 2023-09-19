Family is forever, and the cast of This Is Us proved it over the weekend, when they reunited to remember Ron Cephas Jones.

On Sunday, Mandy Moore took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of her, Jon Huertas, Chris Sullivan, Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson all sitting around a table.

"Before the tears, we broke bread. I love this family forever. And we love you, Ron," Moore, who starred as Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series, wrote.

Sullivan, who played Toby, took to Instagram on Monday, to share the same photo and the program from Jones' celebration of life, which was held in New York City on Sunday.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

"We celebrated him as a #ThisIsUs family. My takeaways from listening to @jazzy_joness and Ron’s closest lifelong friends…?," he wrote. "1. Ron Cephas Jones may have been the most self-realized man I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. And BY knowing himself so clearly, he could dedicate his life fully to his family, his friends and his art. 2. Ron made his daughter feel loved and safe, by making space for her to fully express and realize HERself. In one memorial, I discovered everything I want to be as a father. #ripkingcephas."

Jones died in August at the age of 66 following a battle with a " long-standing pulmonary issue."

"Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue," the statement read. "Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him."

Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The statement continued, "He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde's on Broadway. Ron's inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones."

Following the news of his death, Jones -- who played William "Shakespeare" Hill on This Is Us -- was remembered by his co-stars.

"Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of 'This Is Us' was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…I will treasure all of the moments forever," Moore wrote next to a picture of their scene together from he series' penultimate episode titled, "The Train."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Even though he wasn’t around set as much as we all wished, he was such an intrinsic part of the fabric of the show, it’s like he was always there," Moore continued. "I’ll never forget how special it was to film this particular episode and welcome him back to say a proper goodbye to our TIU family and the whole experience. I am just so sad. My thoughts and love are with Jasmine and his family and friends. Love you, @cephasjaz."

Brown, who played Jones' on-screen biological son, also shared a sweet message.

"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there. ❤️✌🏿✊🏿," the Emmy-winning actor wrote.

For his role as William Hill on This Is Us, Jones was nominated for four consecutive Emmy awards -- scoring two. Jones and his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, made history in September 2020 as the first father-daughter duo ever to win Emmys in the same year.

RELATED CONTENT: