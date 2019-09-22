'This Is Us' Stars Shine on 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

The stars of This Is Us stunned on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

The NBC series was nominated for nine awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee Milo Ventimiglia rocked black, yellow and gray, and said he was thrilled to be back at the glamorous event.

“I’m always just happy to be here, bump into friends, see some people I don’t see very often, put on a nice suit and have a good time,” he told ET's Leanne Aguilera.

Ventimiglia brought his parents to celebrate the big night with him. “They didn’t really give a choice,” he said. “I called them up once the nomination came out and before I could even say, 'Would you...' they said, ‘Oh, we’re going this year!’”

The actor then brought over his parents, Carol and Peter, and introduced them to ET, after which they couldn't help but gush about their son.

“We’re just always proud of him no matter what he does, it’s just beyond words for us,” said Carol, who confirmed that, like most viewers, the couple watch This Is Us with tissues.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Co-star and fellow Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee Sterling K. Brown sported a black-and-maroon Brioni suit, matching bow tie and Christian Louboutin shoes, and had his gorgeous wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, on his arm in a radiant blue gown.

Young actresses Faithe Herman and Eris Baker, meanwhile, looked gorgeous in pretty dresses -- Herman appearing every bit a Disney princess in a bright yellow dress with a sparkly silver belt. "I feel amazing. I'm having such a fun time," Herman told ET, adding that she was looking forward to partying with her co-stars after the awards were handed out.

Baker stood beautifully at her side in a layered, gray chiffon gown. "Definitely the inspiration was futuristic princess," she explained.

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe. Steve Granitz/WireImage

John Shearer/Getty Images

Lonnie Chavis, who plays young Randall on the show, added a touch of red to his black suit via the collar, which also had three pieces of bling.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Mackenzie Hancsicsak rocked a black dress with metallic embellishments around its pockets, and her hair was pulled in a stylish up-do. "I just love how it has pockets," she told ET. "It's just amazing because I love pockets because I can just stash my phone in here and be like, 'No, I don't have my phone!'"

Parker Bates (young Kevin) dazzled in a sparkly black outfit, while Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, went for a patterned suit.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImage

See more from the 2019 Emmys below.

