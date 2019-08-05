Milo Ventimiglia isn't sweating missing out on playing the Dark Knight.

On Saturday, ET's Keltie Knight caught up with the leading man and his co-star Amanda Seyfried at the press day for their upcoming film, The Art of Racing in the Rain, where he discussed the recent revelation that the studio told him he was too old to play Batman.

"I think I'd be a better Bruce Wayne, but that's OK," the 42-year-old actor said when Knight told him he has what it takes to play the beloved superhero.

He followed up by stating, "Listen, I'm a fan of Batman in general and I know that they were looking for an actor that they can mature with as well. Robert Pattinson is a great actor. Very excited. I'm very excited to see those movies."

The 42-year-old leading man first discussed the prospect of joining the DC universe on "The Big Ticket," Variety and iHeart's movie podcast.

"Do I see myself in a cape and cowl?" he asked aloud during the chat, then admitted that he did, but added, "Warner Brothers didn't. They said, 'Ventimiglia, you're too old.'"

In May, it was announced that 33-year-old Pattinson will be playing the next Batman.

"It's OK. It doesn't matter," Ventimiglia later added on the podcast. "By the way, I'm kind of busy."

While on hand Saturday, Seyfried admitted that she's regularly asked Ventimiglia about somehow appearing on his hit show, This Is Us.

"I just want to be in your scenes," she told Ventimiglia. "When you direct and star in it."

Although he clarified that he doesn't know if he'll be directing any episodes in the upcoming season, seeing Seyfried on the show is an exciting prospect.

The pair also discussed The Art of Racing in the Rain, which follows a dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner) as he reflects on his relationship with his human family, who include father and husband Denny (Ventimiglia) and wife Eve (Seyfried). The pair readily admit that acting alongside adorable dogs is a truly unique challenge. Not because they are difficult, because they pull focus.

"They kind of steal the show," Ventimiglia joked. "I mean, we had to compete with that. It's was like, you're acting your heart out trying to make this marriage real. You're trying to make parenthood real."

"And then you realize the camera's not even on you," Seyfried chimed in.

"Yeah, like, 'Oh, yeah, no, it's just right there on Parker, or Butler or Greg [the dogs who play Enzo].'"

The Art of Racing in the Rain arrives in theaters on Friday.

