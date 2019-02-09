Milo Ventimiglia is the 2019 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year!

The This Is Us star was honored by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Farkas Hall in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Friday, and ET was there to watch all the shenanigans go down.

Ventimiglia impressed the crowd by singing Fergie's "Big Girls Don't Cry" (he starred in the 2009 music video), and asked to give a Hasty Pudding member a lap dance before he was awarded with the coveted Hasty Pudding Golden Pot. Though, as ET reminded him, he and pots of any kind are sure to be headline-makers following his character, Jack Pearson's, Crock-Pot disaster.

"So basically what you're saying is, I should like, run?" he asked with a laugh. "If I see any kind of pots that are entering around me, I should just get out of there because bad things happen."

The 41-year-old actor luckily got through Friday's event unscathed, and admitted that he's actually a fan of the treat, made by the country's oldest theater group. "I tried some of the hasty pudding earlier, which they make with corn... it tastes like the month of November," he shared.

Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Hasty Pudding Institute of 1770

As for his new title, he joked that he's sure he was at the "end of the list" for 2019 Man of the Year, but he'll take the award anyway.

"To be given an award from the oldest US theatrical society is very exciting, considering I haven't been on stage in over 20 years. But to be a part of the future of entertainment, the next generation of entertainers, as well as great young minds, it's exciting," he explained. "Tonight, I'm looking forwarded to getting roasted. I'm actually looking forward to the show most, the original show that the students are doing."

"They asked me.. they said, 'What would you tell young actors, young artists?' And I just said, 'Be yourself and don't let anybody tell you you can't do something that you want to do,'" Ventimiglia shared. "As an artist, we're constantly putting our emotions on display and up for judgement in a way, and I think to make a character real, you have to really experience and live through what these characters you play are. So just be fearless and don't let people tell you no."

Bryce Dallas Howard was honored as this year's Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year. See more on the award in the video below.

