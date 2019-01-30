Milo Ventimiglia Named 2019 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

Milo Ventimiglia is the 2019 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year.

The This Is Us star will be honored by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals, the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization, at a celebratory roast on Feb. 8.

"We've loved his performances in This is Us, Heroes, and Gilmore Girls, but more importantly, he is the childhood crush of our two esteemed producers, Elizabeth [Mann] and Mariana [Sanchez-Medina],” Hasty Pudding President Grace Ramsey said in a statement of Ventimiglia, who has made "significant impressions on television and film."

After receiving his pudding pot, Ventimiglia will then attend the opening night of Hasty Pudding’s latest production, France France Revolution, its first to include women in the cast. Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced last year that women would be included in the cast, after more than 80 years of productions starring all-male casts, even for female roles.

On Tuesday, Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year. The honor was awarded to Mila Kunis last year, while Paul Rudd was the 2018 Man of the Year. Previous recipients include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken.

See highlights from Ryan Reynolds' Hasty Pudding roast in the video below.

