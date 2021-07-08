Shopping

This TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is Back in Stock and On Sale

By ETonline Staff
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill

Summer is just getting started, and it's going to be a hot one. With record-breaking temperatures, it's important to find ways to stay cool -- and TikTok has found just the solution. 

The Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill has become famous on the social media platform, with reviewers praising the portable air conditioner for pushing out major power from such a compact product. One TikTok review with over 1 million likes called the AC "amazing" for its price of $40 -- and now the product is even further discounted.

Right now, the Arctic Air is Amazon's #1 best-selling portable air conditioner, and shoppers can get it on sale for just $35.

Another TikTok reviewer couldn't get enough of how well the Arctic Air portable AC worked. It's super simple to set up and use -- just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy for up to 10 hours. 

"That's cold air! This thing f**king works -- this is an air conditioner. Good job!" she said. "Oh my god, awesome. I feel like if I shut all my doors and just have this on, it could get really cold in here. Cool -- awesome product!" 

The AC's compact design is perfect for any small space area, like desks, nightstands or coffee tables, and is the perfect size to come with you to the office, or wherever you travel next. 

Shop the Arctic Air portable AC on sale below. 

Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Portable Personal Air Cooler
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Evaporative Ultra Portable Personal Air Cooler with 4-Speed Air Vent.png
Amazon
Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Portable Personal Air Cooler
Hydro Chill technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly. 
$35 (REGLUARLY $40)

Check out similar best-selling portable air conditioners -- perfect for bigger or smaller spaces -- below. 

AUZKIN 3 Speeds Personal Air Conditioner
Portable Air Conditioner, AUZKIN 3 Speeds Personal Air Conditioner
Amazon
AUZKIN 3 Speeds Personal Air Conditioner
 The interior is equipped with multi-layer filters, which can purify air.
$40 (REGULARLY $50)
Zarcdo 3-in-1 Personal Air Cooler
Portable Air Conditioner, Zarcdo 3in1 Personal Air Cooler, 2000mAh Rechargeable Mini Desktop Mobile Cooling Fan Small Evaporative Cooler Adjustable 3 Speeds for Home, Office, Room, Camping - Green.png
Amazon
Zarcdo 3-in-1 Personal Air Cooler
This portable AC can run up to 4 hours on a full charge. 
$50
YouGottaIt Portable Air Conditioner Fan
YouGottaIt Portable Air Conditioner.png
Amazon
YouGottaIt Portable Air Conditioner Fan
This air cooler includes a timing function, allowing buyers to switch between 2- and 4-hour timers as needed. 
$50
Bouncats Portable Air Conditioner Fan
Portable Air Conditioner Fan, Quiet Evaporative Air Cooler.png
Amazon
Bouncats Portable Air Conditioner Fan
 The Bouncats portable mini air conditioner has dual fans, to use as a personal air conditioner and desktop fan. 
$49
Costway Evaporative Air Cooler Portable Fan
Costway Evaporative Air Cooler Portable Fan Conditioner Cooling
Walmart
Costway Evaporative Air Cooler Portable Fan
Go a little bigger with this portable AC, which has a 6-liter water tank. 
$136 (REGULARLY $200)
Beenate Portable Air Conditioner Cool Mist Fan
Personal Air Conditioners, Beenate Portable Air Conditioner Cool Mist Fan.png
Walmart
Beenate Portable Air Conditioner Cool Mist Fan
Or go a little smaller with this option. 
$50
SKONYON 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner
3-IN-1 Portable Air Conditioner Evaporative Air Cooler with Cooling and Humidifier.png
Walmart
SKONYON 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner
The SKONYON portable AC is a best seller at Walmart. 
$150
2 Polar Air Cooler Personal Portable Air Conditioner
2 Personal Portable Air Conditioner Evaporative Cooler.png
Amazon
2 Polar Air Cooler Personal Portable Air Conditioner
Get two USB-powered Polar Air Coolers for a discount price! 
$70 (REGULARLY $94)
Willstar Mini Portable Air Conditioner
Willstar Mini Portable Air Conditioner Humidifier Purifier 7 Colors Light Personal Air Cooler for Home Office Room.png
Walmart
Willstar Mini Portable Air Conditioner
Keep things simple with this option, featuring a whisper-quiet fan and soothing night light. 
$34

