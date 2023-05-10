This TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale for $25 at Amazon
After last summer’s record-breaking heatwave, it won’t be long before the temperature begins to rise once again. With Memorial Day and the start of summer just around the corner, we're doing everything we can to stay cool inside. We don't always get to lounge by the pool to get a break from the sweltering summer heat, and for those times, TikTok has found just the solution.
The Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill has become famous on the social media platform, with reviewers praising the cooling portable air conditioner for pushing out major power from such a compact product. Right now, the Arctic Air is on sale for only $25, so you can keep your cool without worrying about your utility bill skyrocketing.
Hydro Chill technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly.
One TikTok review with over 1 million likes called the AC unit "amazing" for its price of $40 — and now the product is even further discounted.
Another TikTok reviewer couldn't get enough of how well the Arctic Air portable air conditioner worked. It's super simple to set up and use — just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy for up to 10 hours.
"That's cold air! This thing f**king works -- this is an air conditioner. Good job!" she said. "Oh my god, awesome. I feel like if I shut all my doors and just have this on, it could get really cold in here. Cool -- awesome product!"
The portable air conditioning unit has a compact design perfect for any small space area, like desks, nightstands or coffee tables, and is the perfect size to come with you to the office, or wherever you travel this summer.
Don't forget to check out similar best-selling portable air conditioners to improve the air quality in your home and the best air conditioner deals to help you beat the heat.
At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F. This portable air conditioner is just as powerful as it is quiet. Sleep mode even makes it extra quiet while you rest.
A summer heat wave will be on its way before we know it. Prepare to beat the heat with this portable air conditioner.
If you need more cooling power for a medium room, go a little bigger with this portable air cooler to lower the temperature. It acts as a humidifier and has a 6-liter water tank to turn warm air into cool air just as well as a window unit.
If you've been looking for the elusive neck air conditioner, Walmart has it in stock! It doesn't have a BTU rating, but no matter what the room size, you can keep your cool anywhere this summer with the Tecbox Personal Cooling System Necklace.
The Evapolar evaChill is the perfect portable air conditioning unit for anyone who's tight on space or lives in a small apartment.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
