After last summer’s record-breaking heatwave, it won’t be long before the temperature begins to rise once again. With Memorial Day and the start of summer just around the corner, we're doing everything we can to stay cool inside. We don't always get to lounge by the pool to get a break from the sweltering summer heat, and for those times, TikTok has found just the solution.

The Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill has become famous on the social media platform, with reviewers praising the cooling portable air conditioner for pushing out major power from such a compact product. Right now, the Arctic Air is on sale for only $25, so you can keep your cool without worrying about your utility bill skyrocketing.

One TikTok review with over 1 million likes called the AC unit "amazing" for its price of $40 — and now the product is even further discounted.

Another TikTok reviewer couldn't get enough of how well the Arctic Air portable air conditioner worked. It's super simple to set up and use — just pour water in the top fill tank, plug it in, and enjoy for up to 10 hours.

"That's cold air! This thing f**king works -- this is an air conditioner. Good job!" she said. "Oh my god, awesome. I feel like if I shut all my doors and just have this on, it could get really cold in here. Cool -- awesome product!"

The portable air conditioning unit has a compact design perfect for any small space area, like desks, nightstands or coffee tables, and is the perfect size to come with you to the office, or wherever you travel this summer.

Don't forget to check out similar best-selling portable air conditioners to improve the air quality in your home and the best air conditioner deals to help you beat the heat.

Costway Evaporative Air Cooler Portable Fan Walmart Costway Evaporative Air Cooler Portable Fan If you need more cooling power for a medium room, go a little bigger with this portable air cooler to lower the temperature. It acts as a humidifier and has a 6-liter water tank to turn warm air into cool air just as well as a window unit. $100 Shop Now

Tecbox Personal Cooling System Necklace Walmart Tecbox Personal Cooling System Necklace If you've been looking for the elusive neck air conditioner, Walmart has it in stock! It doesn't have a BTU rating, but no matter what the room size, you can keep your cool anywhere this summer with the Tecbox Personal Cooling System Necklace. $41 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Lip Oils for Shiny Lips All Summer — According to TikTok

Breathe Easy With a Molekule Air Purifier for Up to 30% Off

Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale: Get up to 50% off Patio Furniture Deals

The Best Ninja Kitchen Appliance Deals on Amazon

10 Best Tower Fans to Keep You Cool at Home

Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale Right Now

The Best Air Conditioner Deals to Beat the Heat This Summer

8 Best Air Purifier Deals to Help You Breathe Easy at Home