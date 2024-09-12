Week 2 of the 2024-2025 NFL regular season is here, and the Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills this Thursday night in a highly anticipated matchup. Kicking off Thursday Night Football's first official week on Amazon Prime, the game will be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Both teams overcame double-digit deficits last week to win their Week 1 game, making both teams 1-0.

Thursday Night Football is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive for the regular NFL season, and it's easy to sign up to get in on all the action.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was spotted wearing a protective glove on an injured hand yesterday during practice but is cleared to play this Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and the Bills Mafia will look for the defensive team to keep pressure on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa while keeping penalties to a minimum. Across the field, former Bills safety Jordan Poyer will start in his first game as a Dolphin against his former teammates. Despite injuries plaguing the team, including Raheem Mostert and rookie Malik Washington, the Dolphins are favored to win.

The winner of this matchup will have the inside track for the division title, which Buffalo has won four years in a row. Can Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins shut down the Bills' drive to a fifth AFC East win? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video along with the full schedule and start times for the week.

When is the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game?

Thursday, September 12, the kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida will be at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.

What channel is the Bills vs. Dolphins game on?

Amazon's streaming service, Prime Video, is once again the home of Thursday Night Football. Prime members in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video for no additional fees.

How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game

If you don't have Amazon Prime yet, signing up is easy.

You can watch in-market games on NFL+ on your TV, but out-of-market games will only be available to stream via your smartphone or tablet.

2024 NFL Week 2 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week two of the NFL regular season, including where the games will air.

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 16, 2024

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN2)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

