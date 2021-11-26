Tia and Tamera Mowry Unite Their Entire Family For the 'Best' Thanksgiving Celebration
Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley rang in Thanksgiving by bringing their families together for an epic holiday feast.
The 43-year-old sisters showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday through a series of social media posts, which showed both sides of the family in attendance. Tamera shared several videos on her Instagram Stories, including a video of her and Tia making homemade cornbread together -- with a shout-out to Tia's cookware collection, Spice by Tia Mowry -- and the Baker's Dozen host dancing with her husband, Adam Housley, and younger brother, Tahj Mowry.
Tamera also shared a photo of her kids -- son Aden and daughter Ariah with her husband -- and Tia's children -- son Cree and daughter Cairo with her husband, Cory Hardrict -- watching a movie together.
Tia posted an Instagram gallery with photos showing the whole family posing together -- including the sisters' mom and dad, Darlene and Timothy Mowry, siblings Tavior and Zandy Mowry, and Cory.
"We had the BEST Thanksgiving with lots of food, love, each other, and good vibes. ❤️," she captioned the post.
Tamera shared a photo of her, Tia, and Tahj together, simply captioning it, "Iconic 🍁🍂."
The sisters had a tough time being apart during the pandemic and were able to finally reunite both sides of their family for Easter Weekend. It was the first time everyone was together in a year.
"Family is huge to me and, not only that, it was great to have everyone together," Tamera told ET. "My kids haven't seen her kids in about a year... So we weren't able to get everyone together until the time that we did."
"We crafted together, we got the kids together, we watched a Disney movie, we drank wine, we kiki'd a little bit. It was perfect," she added. "It was like where we left off."
Here's to more happy family celebrations!
