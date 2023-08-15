There's nothing cuter than newborn babies smiling. This was once again proven true when Tia Blanco shared a heartwarming video of herself cuddling with her newborn baby girl.

Blanco took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet video showing her cradling her and Brody Jenner's adorable bundle of joy, Honey Raye Jenner -- whom they welcomed on July 29.

In the delightful clip, Blanco plants a kiss on her sleeping baby's round cheek, eliciting a glowing grin from her sweet daughter.

"So in love ♥️♥️♥️" Blanco captioned the post.

Blanco and Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the birth of their baby girl, posting a video with footage of Blanco's home water birth.

"We welcomed our baby girl, Honey Raye Jenner, to the world on July 29th ❤️," he confirmed. "Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support."

The newborn has turned both Jenner and Blanco, a pro surfer, into first-time parents. They shared the news of their baby on the way back in January as they kicked off the new year. Then, 2023 continued to be an unforgettable year for the pair after Jenner got down on one knee to propose to Blanco at her baby shower. The pair started dating in April 2022 and went public with their romance that summer.

A source recently told ET, "Brody is so excited about being a dad. He is taking his role as a father very seriously. He feels fulfilled and wants to have a strong family unit... Being with Tia and having a daughter has slowed him down and grounded him. He's looking forward to this new chapter and to creating his own new memories."

