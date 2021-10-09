Brody Jenner Says Ex Kaitlynn Carter Will Be 'the Best Mom'
Brody Jenner is congratulating Kaitlynn Carter on motherhood! The Hills: New Beginnings star took to the comment section of his 33-year-old ex's birth announcement post on Instagram to wish her well.
In Carter's post, which featured a photo of her breastfeeding, she announced that she and beau Kristopher Brock welcomed their "chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock," on Sept. 30, noting that "everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."
"Congrats Kait!" Jenner, 38, commented. "You are gonna be the best mom."
Jenner's mom, Linda Thompson, agreed, writing, "Motherhood looks beautiful on you! And that baby! So excited to meet him… I love the name Rowan Carter Brock! He already has enviable hair! Much love!"
Carter split from Jenner in 2019, a year after they married in a non-legally binding ceremony.
Carter, who also got congratulations from Hills stars including Whitney Port, Ashley Wahler, and Audrina Patridge, announced she was expecting her first child in June. At the time, a source told ET that Carter and Brock were "beyond excited" to become parents.
During an episode of The Hills: New Beginnings the following month, Jenner said that he found it "hurtful" that he learned about his ex's pregnancy news from his co-stars, not Carter herself.
"Of course it's hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me," Jenner said. "A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."
Carter, meanwhile, told friends that gearing up to share the news with Jenner "is just a big thing," adding, "it feels like one final nail in the coffin."
When the former couple's eventual conversation about the baby news aired on an August episode of the reality series, Jenner questioned how well Carter knew Brock before saying, "You always told me how you want to be a mother, that’s your dream in life. I know for a fact you will be the best mother ever. I just want to make sure you’re with the right person."
In a confessional, Jenner noted, "Ultimately, I just want to see her happy. If I don’t think she’s making the right choice, I’ll definitely let her know that... I think it’s a little quick that she’s pregnant already. That was quick."
Watch the video below for more on Jenner.
