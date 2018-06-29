Tia Mowry Reveals Newborn Daughter's Unique Name

Say hello to baby Cairo!

Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict welcomed their second child together in May, but finally shared their baby girl's unique name with their fans on Friday.

"CAIRO TIAHNA HARDRICT! I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life loving this little one. ❤️ Click the link in the bio to watch the full introduction video! #tiamowrysquickfix #cairotiahnahardrict," the 39-year-old The Game star wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet video of her and her bundle of joy.

In the video, Mowry excitingly introduces baby Cairo and shares why her name is so special to her and her husband.

"This is baby Cairo Tiahna Hardrict! It basically means victorious," Mowry explains, adding that her name, Tia, is included in her daughter's middle name.

Cairo was born on May 5. Mowry shared the news on her Instagram alongside of a picture of herself holding her newborn in the hospital. The couple is already parent to 7-year-old son Cree.

ET caught up with Hardrict in June, where he shared that Cree loves being a big brother.

"[Cree's] doing great. He's helping getting the bottle, getting the Pampers," he said. "He's looking forward to going on vacation with her. He's really being a big brother now."

As far as how it feels to have a daughter, he said that she's so "delicate and precious, she looks like a little doll."

For more on their daughter, watch the video below.

