Marie Kondo is giving us all the tidying tips!

The professional organizer, New York Times bestselling author, founder of the KonMari method and now star of her own Netflix show, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, visited the office of ET's Kevin Frazier for a surprise spruce-up session with Nischelle Turner.

Kondo, who helms from Japan, is a busy 34-year-old mom of two and has worked as an organizing consultant since college. She has built her KonMari empire to become an estimated $8m success, and everyone is obsessed with KonMaring their homes, including celebs like Jennifer Garner who posted a video of her going through her junk drawer.

Kondo's method focuses on creating a sense of serenity in spaces by tidying via category in the order of clothes, books, papers, miscellaneous items and momentos. With each tier, you take everything out, pile them up and whatever that doesn't spark joy, you get rid of it. This process helps you "acknowledge your sensitivity to items." Although you're not supposed to go through other people's messes, Kondo made an exception for Turner as Frazier was out of the office.

Her biggest tip for organizing an office space? Always put items back in categories and store them vertically upright, including papers, files, business cards, mugs, etc.

She also emphasizes the tidying up process is something you intend to do once in a lifetime but maintain forever.

See Kondo in action in the video above.

