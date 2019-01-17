Jennifer Garner is just one of Marie Kondo’s latest converts!

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to clean out a “junk drawer” in her closet with some pretty hilarious items.

“@mariekondo — I’m all about it. #doubloonssparkjoy #junkdrawer #canyoucomeover,” she captioned a funny clip of herself sorting through her mess.

“Is this a rain bonnet, legit, is it?” she asks the person holding the camera. “PopSocket? Oh, this is one of those things that makes people smoke their phone.”

She also pulls out a series of belts, tries on some lip gloss, and claims to have found “doubloons,” which are ancient gold coins.

Marie Kondo is a Japanese organizing consultant who has written multiple books on organization. She’s currently starring on the popular Netflix phenomenon, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. Kondo has her clients go through their “mess” to find items that “spark joy” in their lives.

