Who's the first person Bradley Cooper should thank if he takes home a Golden Globe on Sunday? According to Jennifer Garner, it's her!

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday to wish her former Alias co-star a happy birthday amid the massive critical and popular success of A Star is Born.

Cooper is nominated for Golden Globes for both Best Director and Best Actor in a Drama for his contributions to the film. A Star is Born is also nominated for Best Motion Picture -- Drama, Best Original Song for "Shallow," and Best Actress in a Drama for Lady Gaga's performance.

In her Instagram post on Saturday, Garner shared a sweet throwback photo of herself with Cooper on the set of Alias, and joked that she's responsible for his recent career triumphs. "I taught him everything he knows. 🤣❤️ Happy Birthday, Bradley. Go get em tomorrow. We are all so proud of you," she wrote.

Garner has stayed close with Cooper over the years, and honored him at the American Cinematheque Awards in November. During her touching speech at the event, the actress noted that she was one of the first people who met Cooper when he touched down in Hollywood.

"I took him home and made him dinner… I’m still making him dinner," she cracked.

Garner went on to gush about the first-time director, saying, "There is something about people who are the same in success and failure that makes us love them. Tells us, we know the very heart of them. I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper.”

"Bradley, what’s happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who’ve known you from the start,” she continued. "It turns out you weren’t just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime.”

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Says She Knows the ‘Heart and Stomach’ of 'Alias' Co-Star Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper Says He and Lady Gaga Are Navigating Awards Season 'Together' (Exclusive)

Bradley Cooper Had Another Rocker in Mind to Play Opposite Lady Gaga in 'A Star Is Born'

Related Gallery